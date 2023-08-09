A dozen years in federal prison for La Crosse man in drug case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man gets a dozen years in federal prison more than a year after police found 23 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl at his residence.

In federal court on Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Raphiel Kuntu, 31, to 12 years in prison on drug conspiracy and delivery charges.

He'd pleaded guilty to the crimes in April.

The case dates back to January 2022 when La Crosse Police began an investigation of Kuntu and his co-defendant Paige Roberts. After undercover drug buys, in April 2022, police got a search warrant for their residence.

Inside a shared bedroom, they found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of fentanyl along with other drugs and a loaded handgun.

The drugs seized were worth more

Kuntu was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony drug and robbery convictions.

In his sentencing, Judge Peterson said Kuntu received a long prison term due, in part, to the quantity of drugs he possessed.

Roberts pleaded guilty in May for her role in the drug distribution. She's scheduled for sentencing on September 19.