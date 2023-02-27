A fun day at Southern Bluffs Elementary as a second grader takes on the role of principal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- On Monday, second grader Ava Hammes took on the role as principal of Southern Bluffs Elementary School.
In assuming the leadership position, Hammes worked alongside Southern Bluffs Elementary School Principal Maggie Maine.
Hammes started her day by greeting the rest of the school during the morning assembly.
Throughout the day Hammes helped out in the lunchroom, had recess duty, checked in on classes and acted a hall monitor. There was one thing she was excited about the most.
"I'm excited to read to Mr. Dutchin’s class," Hammes said. "Well, I got it from the library. It's called 'I am a Tiger' and I think it's funny because it's about a mouse who thinks he's a tiger."
Near the end of her day, Hammes was able to meet with staff which included Superintended Aaron Engel to talk about what she'd like to see at the school.
There was one thing she would change if she could - making recess longer.
While Hammes worked alongside Maine, both were able to learn from each other.
"It's really about getting kids excited about the world of education and as she has stated to me, she is interested in teaching," Maine said. "She gets to see the other side and how the whole school kind of runs on a daily basis, so that's really fun for her. For me, I get to build a relationship with another student here and learn more about our school, as well, when she shares her ideas with me."
Students were able to become teacher for a day by having the winning bid during the school's annual PTO Holiday Fair Auction.