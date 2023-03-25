A look into Patrol K9 Ivy's duties

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department's K9 programs aid officers in their effort to keep the county safe.
Last fall, the Sheriff's Department brought on Ivy, a Patrol K9.
"Ivy's a big part of what we do because she has so many capabilities, you know tracking is a big piece," Sheriff John Siegel said. "Obviously, we have drug detection and things like that, so having a well trained dog with so many capabilities is really a big thing for our department."
Her handler, Officer Robert Kachel said it was quite the task to get Ivy. It was a thirteen hour drive to Canada, where Ivy went through her training. The two then trained together for six days before heading back to Wisconsin.
Now they live, train and work together.
"We train 16 hours a month - two eight hour days. We train in a local group called Driftless K9. That consists of multiple agencies within the area," Kachel said. "So we critique and do all kinds of training. It's usually drug work, bite work, tracking and article searches. And any other training that needs to be done or corrected, we can work on that as well."
Having a K9 with skills like Ivy's, only adds to the Sheriff's Department's capabilities, Kachel said.
"As a K9 handler I'm trying to use her as much as possible," Kachel said. " ... on traffic stops for drugs, building searches - stuff like that.:
The sheriff said there are other ways Ivy can contribute.
"Tracking is a big piece," Siegel said. "If we have a lost child or if we have a lost elderly person she can help us find them."
