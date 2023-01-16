A look into Winona Area Public School's two question referendum

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&