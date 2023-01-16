A look into Winona Area Public School's two question referendum

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Nearly two weeks ago, the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) School Board finalized its two-question referendum.
Leading up to that School Board meeting, a Community Task Force made up of residents, staff and students evaluated all six schools to find what needed to be addressed.
"As we did that, it was really, I'll say no holds barred, it was an open agenda," Community Task Force member David Kuklinski said. "It went from really extreme areas initially and then narrowing it down. Focusing on what we thought was best for the students, what we thought was best for the community and what we thought would be best and most accepted by the community."
During the groups time in the schools, they found a need for upgrades to learning spaces and maintenance throughout the district.
Question one in the referendum asks voters to invest $72.5 million into classrooms and building improvements.
"Each one of [the elementary schools] would see just a complete redesign of learning spaces," WAPS School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said. "The high school, in the first question, would get a complete overhaul of our career technical education wing."
It also focuses on creating flexible learning spaces in schools, as well as addressing accessibility issues in elementary schools.
Question one would also remodel unused classrooms at the Winona Area Learning Center into fitness and activity spaces.
Question two addresses the district's extracurricular spaces.
"The second question is more about some high school renovations, some music, some phy-ed space and also some locker room space for our students," Denzel said. "It'd be upgrading both the boys' and girls' facilities."
Question two asks residents to invest $21.7 million.
WAPS superintendent Annette Freiheit said the referendum would provide more opportunities for students as they look to their future.
"Providing up-to-date space, up-to-date equipment so these kids can learn and either have apprenticeships, or internships or those work experiences," Freiheit said. "They're ready to go out into the workforce, or they're ready to go on to a two-year program or four-year program."
She added that while this referendum is to support their students, it's also for the community as they use the spaces too.
If passed on Tuesday, April 11th, the tax impact would cost a $200,000 household roughly $21.17 a month.
Question one must pass first in order for the second question to pass.