Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will result in
minor flooding at both Black River Falls and Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1115 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4
feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 03/19/1945.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A major holiday begins at sundown for Jewish communities

  • Updated
  • 0
Congregation Sons of Abraham.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- One of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays, Passover, began Wednesday at sundown. 

It's a celebration of the Israelites escape from slavery in Egypt. 

Most Jewish communities will hold seders the first two nights of Passover. 

The feast includes matzo - a type of flatbread - a lamb shankbone, bitter herbs and salt water that represents the tears shed by those in captivity. 

Seder plate.jpg

"It's a fun time. A time of rebirth and time of all of the snow melting and a time to be with friends and family," Congregation Sons of Abraham Rabbi Brian Serle said. 

The Passover celebration lasts eight days. During that time, all leavening agents, like yeast, whether in bread or another mixture are prohibited. 

Sele said, to him, Passover means family and friends coming together.

"All of our relatives and friends would come. So there's a lot of beauty in that. The getting together as a family and observing an ancient ritual together and eating a lot of good food," Serle said. "My mom was a great cook so Passover reminds me of all of the special things that she made."

