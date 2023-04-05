A major holiday begins at sundown for Jewish communities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- One of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays, Passover, began Wednesday at sundown.
It's a celebration of the Israelites escape from slavery in Egypt.
Most Jewish communities will hold seders the first two nights of Passover.
The feast includes matzo - a type of flatbread - a lamb shankbone, bitter herbs and salt water that represents the tears shed by those in captivity.
"It's a fun time. A time of rebirth and time of all of the snow melting and a time to be with friends and family," Congregation Sons of Abraham Rabbi Brian Serle said.
The Passover celebration lasts eight days. During that time, all leavening agents, like yeast, whether in bread or another mixture are prohibited.
Sele said, to him, Passover means family and friends coming together.
"All of our relatives and friends would come. So there's a lot of beauty in that. The getting together as a family and observing an ancient ritual together and eating a lot of good food," Serle said. "My mom was a great cook so Passover reminds me of all of the special things that she made."
