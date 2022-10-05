A new adaptive bike is helping UW-La Crosse students get hands on learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse's Recreation Management and Therapeutic Recreation Department partnered with UWL Outdoor Connection to purchase a tandem recumbent bicycle.
The bike will be used to provide students in the UWL's Assessment class and Adapted Sports classes with using adapted equipment and adapting it for a person's needs.
"...to get students some hands-on experience using assessments and using the assessments on how do we adapt a bike to fit people with disabilities or illnesses or some other life circumstances that prevent them from using a typical bike," said Tommy Means, an Assistant Professor of Recreation Management and Therapeutic Recreation at UWL.
The bike will also be available to rent for students and community members through the Outdoor Connections office.
If you would like to rent the tandem recumbent bicycle you can go to the Outdoor Connections office in the Eagle Rec Center or online here.