A new partnership is bringing much needed resources to one La Crosse location

  • Updated
  • 0
REACH and Scenic Bluffs.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center announced Friday a move to provide healthcare services within the REACH Center. 

In a news conference, Scenic Bluffs announced that it is consolidating its current single-service locations into one at the REACH Center in La Crosse. 

The new partnership will offer more comprehensive services within the center, with a goal to reduce healthcare barriers for Wisconsinites. 

As the Federally Qualified Healthcare Center makes the move into the REACH Center, they plan on offering a variety of services including dental, behavioral health and primary care. 

Scenic Bluffs' CEO Kim Hawthorne said having accessible healthcare is a necessity. 

"Health is the very core of our opportunities from birth to grave," Hawthorne said. "It's important that we provide people the same opportunity to be healthy regardless of our race, regardless of our income status, regardless insurance status and regardless of where we live."

She said one of the many benefits to moving this resource within the REACH Center, is the accessibility factor. Meaning, those who utilize Scenic Bluffs' services will be a short walk down the hall from the many services offered within the center. 

Scenic Bluffs' move into the REACH Center should be completed by early 2024, but the goal is to have the behavioral health services running before then.

