A new partnership is cultivating technical skills through creativity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A partnership between Aptiv and Islands of Brilliance, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit, is helping children and young adults on the autism spectrum tap into their creative skills.
Islands of Brilliance uses art and creativity to teach neurodiverse populations valuable technical skills. They're doing so by turning their favorite animated movie into an art project.
"Social skills are a big one. Or maybe if they get frustrated and they share something with a peer, I know we have two kids right now sharing paint, like working on those emotional regulation skills," Aptiv Youth Services Supervisor Jess Zika said. "Or if they get frustrated and they have to remember they have to take deep breaths. Maybe the city that they're building doesn't turn out the way they want it to and they have to kind of deal with that. It's pretty cool to see them work through that."
Workshops like Mondays also benefit the support staff that works with these students.
"One of our mission statements is not focusing on disability, focus on the capability," Islands of Brilliance Co-Founder and Chief Education Officer Margaret Fairbanks said. "So when you kind of tie that into something that makes them smile and makes them happy - you see a lot more willingness to just kind of be together and have fun."
Fairbanks said the hope is to continue partnering with organizations in the La Crosse area to provide programming to autistic students and their families.