A new program launching soon brings legal help to tenants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Legal Action of Wisconsin is set to launch a new resource called the Eviction Defense Program on June 30.
The program ensures that those facing eviction in small claims court have access to legal representation and information.
Legal Action of Wisconsin La Crosse branch Managing Attorney Amanda Schamens said there's a need for this resource in the area, with the eviction moratorium and WI Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) Program ending.
"You can talk to an attorney that day and an attorney will go in with you," Schamens said. "It's incredibly empowering for tenants to be able to have an attorney - even just talking to an attorney before hand so they can figure out what their rights are."
Through funding from the City of La Crosse, La Crosse County and the La Crosse Community Foundation, Legal Action of Wisconsin has partnered with Couleecap to provide this resource to the community.
Couleecap Executive Director Hetti Brown said this resource is needed as most lower-income tenants who face eviction can't afford an attorney.
She added that evictions have "devastatingly long-term impacts."
"A past eviction is one of the most common reasons someone is denied housing," Brown said. "If we can prevent evictions, help people stay stably housed now and help them through the financial hardship they're experiencing. They're going to be able to successful long-term financially."
The Eviction Defense Program is a two-year pilot program.
More information can be found at the Legal Action of Wisconsin office at 700 3rd St N. Suite 203 and flyers will be available at the REACH Center.