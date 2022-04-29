A new tree in Myrick Park for Arbor Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To celebrate Arbor Day, the City of La Crosse with some help from students from First Lutheran School and Mayor Mitch Reynolds, planted a new tree in Myrick Park.
The mayor started things off by reading a Arbor Day Proclamation. Reynolds and the students helped out digging the hole for the tree. After the tree was planted the students watered the tree and spread wood chips around the trunk of the tree.
While they worked the students learned about the value of trees. "Very important to have the kids here to have the start young so that they understand trees actually provide where they provide clean air, the habitat for wildlife, and just overall a peaceful environment for everyone to enjoy." said Tracy Rudi, Parks and Forestry Coordinator, City of La Crosse.
This was a part of National Arbor Day which is held annually on the last Friday in April.