A night of neighborhood fun at Poage Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Friday evening Gundersen Health System, Gundersen Hotel and Suites along with Farnam Flats hosted a block party at Poage Park.
The organizations provided food and activities for attendees. The La Crosse Police Department brought a bearcat vehicle to display in which attendees could view inside.
Vice President of Operations of Farnam Flats and Gundersen Hotel and Suites Shawn McAlister said the event is a great way to bring the neighborhood together.
The event concluded with a showing of the movie Luca.