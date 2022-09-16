 Skip to main content
A night of neighborhood fun at Poage Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Friday evening Gundersen Health System, Gundersen Hotel and Suites along with Farnam Flats hosted a block party at Poage Park.

The organizations provided food and activities for attendees. The La Crosse Police Department brought a bearcat vehicle to display in which attendees could view inside.

Serving smiles

Vice President of Operations of Farnam Flats and Gundersen Hotel and Suites Shawn McAlister said the event is a great way to bring the neighborhood together.

The event concluded with a showing of the movie Luca.

