A Troop 33 Life Scout works to achieve a new rank with a community project

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- A local Life Scout has spent more than 300 hours on a project benefiting the community, to earn the title of Eagle Scout in La Crescent's Troop 33.
"They all rose to the challenge like they always do. They want to serve the community - that's a huge emphasis of Scouting and this project is one that is planned, developed and led by the scout," Sherry Berrett, Troop 33 Committee Chair and Tim's mom said. "It's one of the requirements that they have to become eligible for the top rank of eagle scout."
From community gardens to creating trailhead signs, members of Troop 33 have a long history of giving back to the community. Tim Barrett undertook the challenge of supporting the La Crescent Animal Rescue.
"My Eagle Scout project was making feral cat shelters for the La Crescent Animal Rescue," Tim said. "It took about six months in total - that includes planning, fundraising working on designs and then actually building the shelters."
He raised more than $1,000 for the outdoor shelter that will provide cover and warmth for a community of feral cats at the Animal Rescue.
"Putting these shelters in place and making sure they have access to a warm, dry space to take under shelter is important," La Crescent Animal Rescue Volunteer and Board of Directors Corporate Volunteer Sarah Rybarik said. "They are wild and we want to support this population back here. They were spayed and neutered and then released back to this area so that we can control the population but we still want to take care of them and maintain their health and well-being."
She added that the La Crescent Animal Rescue is a no-kill rescue shelter for both cats and dogs and it's not meant to be a drop-off site for feral cats.
The project helped Tim understand the lessons and values that Troop 33 has been teaching its scouts.
"Us scouts, we believe in helping the community and I learned leadership, the challenges of leadership and the rewards of leadership," Tim said.
He has just one more merit badge to complete before he can sit for his board of review for the rank of Eagle Scout.