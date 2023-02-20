A visit to La Crosse for the Secretary of the WI Department of Children and Families

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Emilie Amundson stopped at the Family and Children's Center in La Crosse to hear how the Partner Up grant program has supported employees and the community.
"What were hearing when we talk to employers across the state is, we need workforce and were seeing folks drop out of the workforce because they do not have high quality affordable child care and we need as many people working in the state of Wisconsin as possible." said Amundson.
The Partner Up program began with assistance from the American Rescue Plan.
Governor Evers wants to extend the program and will work to build it into the next budget.