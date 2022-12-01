 Skip to main content
A "Winter on Ice Spectacular" landing at Omni Center

  • Updated
La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - It's the final week of rehearsal for the Tri-State Toe Picks ice skating club as they prepare to perform a "Winter on Ice Spectacular". The ice show is set to take place Saturday night at the Omni Center in Onalaska.

The "Winter on Ice" show will feature local club skaters as well as some regional guests.

"We've been working on it for two months,' said skater Heiden Dahl. "We've been putting a whole ton of hard work into it and we're very excited to now show it off."

The show is both a way to promote local figure skating as well as letting local skaters show what they've learned over time. 

The show gives the Tri-State Toe Picks club the opportunity to show the hard work, efforts and talents of local skaters.

"So our show tryouts started in August and we started practicing in October,' said skater Eva Gehrke. "It was every week, multiple nights, putting on the numbers and working together."

The "Winter on Ice Spectacular" will also feature some regional guest skaters. Tickets are available online or at the show. Prices are $15 pre-sale and $20 day of show. You can fine out more information at thetoepicks.org

