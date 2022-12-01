A "Winter on Ice Spectacular" landing at Omni Center

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - It's the final week of rehearsal for the Tri-State Toe Picks ice skating club as they prepare to perform a "Winter on Ice Spectacular". The ice show is set to take place Saturday night at the Omni Center in Onalaska.
"We've been working on it for two months,' said skater Heiden Dahl. "We've been putting a whole ton of hard work into it and we're very excited to now show it off."
The show is both a way to promote local figure skating as well as letting local skaters show what they've learned over time.
"So our show tryouts started in August and we started practicing in October,' said skater Eva Gehrke. "It was every week, multiple nights, putting on the numbers and working together."
The "Winter on Ice Spectacular" will also feature some regional guest skaters. Tickets are available online or at the show. Prices are $15 pre-sale and $20 day of show. You can fine out more information at thetoepicks.org