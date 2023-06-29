 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued
an Air Quality Advisory for Particulates and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Particulates and Ozone.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical
outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

AAA activating Tow to Go for during over July Fourth weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — As people gear up to celebrate the Fourth of July, AAA is activating at service to combat drunk driving with Tow to Go. 

AAA is again activating its Tow to Go, which is designed to keep impaired drivers off the road by offering a free, last-resort, towing service. When requested, the Auto Club Group sends a tow truck to transport both the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles. 

Nick Jarmusz, the director of public affairs for AAA, said this service "gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications."

Tow to Go will be active from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30   until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. This service is free to both AAA members and non-members.

Those in need of Tow to Go services should call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

