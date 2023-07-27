AARP offering tips to apply for benefits and to avoid scams

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The AARP is offering tips to veterans and their families about how to properly apply for PACT Act benefits and how to avoid scams.
The PACT Act expands access to VA health care benefits for veterans and their survivors who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other substances.
If veterans apply before August 10, 2023 they can receive retroactive benefits.
Senior Advisor of AARP Veterans and Military Initiative Troy Broussard warned veterans about benefit scams through this process.
"Veterans are being scammed because of their overall lack of awareness about this law," Broussard. "Surprisingly 1 of 10 veterans were approached by someone offering to assist with enrollment in these benefits and saying 'You're going to get an offer guaranteed - a lucrative payout.'"
He added another red flag is being asked to pay for service records or benefits - which is something veterans don't need to do.
According to the AARP military/veteran adults are 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than civilians.
To learn more about applying for benefits or to report a scam visit the AARP's website.