AARP: Tax filing tips ahead of April deadline

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Financial experts are sharing helpful tax filing tips ahead of next month's deadline.
Whether it is the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or organizations like the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), there are many resources to make sure your taxes are filed properly.
One filer with AARP said now is the time to get your taxes down.
"This is a great time to do it," Vice President of AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Lynette Lee-Villanueva "Because it's kind of that in between time from the early prepared people who are seeking service to those waiting until last minute. So, I would encourage people to get it done."
AARP specializes in helping those 50 and older with their finances.
The tax deadline this year is April 18, because April 15 falls on a Saturday.