 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Working Through the Area...

.Snow continues to work into the area from the southwest. Much of
northeast Iowa and parts of southeast Minnesota and southwest
Wisconsin have seen snowfall but given the warmer temperatures,
there has not been much in the way of accumulations so far.

Snow will continue to overtake the entire area and begin to
accumulate into the later afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall
totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with some
locally higher amounts possible.

Travel will become more difficult for many areas as we approach
the evening commute. Also peak snowfall rates will be this evening
which could impact any scheduled activities.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

AARP: Tax filing tips ahead of April deadline

  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Financial experts are sharing helpful tax filing tips ahead of next month's deadline.

taxes

Whether it is the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or organizations like the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), there are many resources to make sure your taxes are filed properly.

One filer with AARP said now is the time to get your taxes down.

"This is a great time to do it," Vice President of AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Lynette Lee-Villanueva "Because it's kind of that in between time from the early prepared people who are seeking service to those waiting until last minute. So, I would encourage people to get it done."

AARP specializes in helping those 50 and older with their finances. 

The tax deadline this year is April 18, because April 15 falls on a Saturday.

Have a story idea? Let us know here