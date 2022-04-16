ABATE of Wisconsin raising awareness during spring motorcycle rally

CENTERVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Raising awareness for the safety of motorcyclists and advocating for rights, ABATE of Wisconsin setup at Jailhouse Saloon.
Motorcyclists hit the road Saturday, traveling along the Mississippi River for the Spring Flood Run.
Though not associated with the Flood Run, Jailhouse Saloon in Centerville saw over 100 riders - where ABATE of Wisconsin was set up for its Motorcycle Awareness Rally and Brat Fry.
ABATE of Wisconsin is a grassroots lobby organization that works to advocate for motorcycle safety and provides a united voice for rider rights while on the road.
One topic the organization is bringing awareness to is motorcycle safety with autonomous vehicles (self-driving vehicles).
"Our concern is, do those vehicles see motorcyclists?" Regional Representative Bill Roberge said. "We're working closely with the legislature to try and make them aware and maybe come up with some guidelines for the testing of these vehicles."
ABATE of Wisconsin works with high schools and drivers education classes to educate young drivers about motorcycle safe. They also provide courses for motorcyclists of all levels.
Roberge reminds all drivers to stay aware while on the road and to not drink and drive.
For more information visit ABATEwis.org