Abortion ban referendum, opinions from local organizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- For Tuesday's spring election, La Crosse County had an advisory referendum on the ballot surrounding the state's 1849 Wisconsin Abortion Law. Since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it is up to states to make the decision on abortion laws.
News 19's Carly Swisher spoke with the Diocese of La Crosse and Planned Parenthood who have differing views on the abortion referendum.
"We see abortion as violence and violence is wrong," Chris Ruff with the Diocese of La Crosse said. "Especially against the most innocent among us. The child in the womb is completely innocent, vulnerable and we believe that child needs to be protected."
Joella Streibel with Planned Parenthood said she thinks the state should repeal the 1849 abortion ban.
"Abortion is essential healthcare," Streibel said. "It is a decision that should be made between pregnant people. Health care decisions are private and abortion is part of the full range of reproductive healthcare."
Again, the referendum is to simply gauge public voter opinion, but the outcome of the supreme court race could also weigh in heavily to abortion access in the state of Wisconsin.