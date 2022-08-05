Ace "Bucket Sale" helps local kids & DIY'ers alike

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Another chance to help out kids facing medical challenges and their families is as easy as dropping some home improvement items in a bucket.
Ace Hardware stores are once again partnering with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for the annual Bucket Sale.
Here's how it works: buy a 5-gallon bucket for a $5 donation to CMN Hospitals at any participating location and get a discount on every item purchased that fits in the bucket. Plus, you never know when you might need one to help with the to-do list.
"They're great for storage in your garage until you need them for something else, then they're right on hand," said CMN Hospitals Specialist Beth Noffsinger. "I think it's so great Ace wants to help local kids."
All of the money raised goes to support grants for families in Western WI served by CMN Hospitals regardless of where they receive medical care.