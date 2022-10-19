Action needed on climate change says speaker at La Crosse event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- English Lutheran Church hosted a community discussion on Wednesday regarding climate change.
Board president for the Climate Alliance for the Common Good's Thomas Schlesinger spoke and answered questions at the event. He defined what climate change is compared to the weather, as well as going through the trends of climate through the decades.
He said the time for action is now.
"We've talked about it for 30-40 years. The time for debate has to be over," Schlesinger said. "We're actually out of time. If we want to avoid the worst effects of climate change we have to take strong actions now."
During the event, he discussed how extreme weather events, especially the recent ones, are often forgotten as warning signs for climate change. Using the low water levels on the Mississippi River as an example, he added that what happens worldwide affects everyone.
"It'll come right back home," Schlesinger said. "All the effects of all of this, is not just for California, India or Bangladesh. It affects everyone in all localities. We won't be hit here by rising sea levels but we'll have droughts and flash floods and those types of things."
Another topic of discussion at the event was what people can do about climate change and how they can be more sustainable.
Suggested changes were reducing food waste, rethinking transportation, reducing energy use, supporting renewable energy and eat less meat and dairy-especially beef.
Schlesinger urged the community to contact elected officials about concerns and most importantly, become educated and share the knowledge.
Today's presentation was part of the Community Conversations series regularly held at the church.