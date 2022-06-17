Adaptive skiers spend the day on the Black River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A collaboration from the North American Squirrel Association (NASA) and River City Water Ski Show as they hosted their 8th annual Adaptive Ski Day Friday.
The adaptive equipment was supplied by NASA to suit any physical needs and volunteer skiers and boat drivers from the River City Water Ski Show taught newcomers the ways of the river.
Volunteer Tyanna Washa is a volunteer that side-skis with the participants.
"Me and my sister will hang on to the person in the ski and the rope," Washa said. "So we're literally serving as a side skier as we do a big loop around the Black River."
River City Water Ski Show volunteer Rick Rice said many volunteers and skiers returned and have shown improvement over the years, even to skiing by themselves.
"We've seen the skiers abilities improve over the years, so someone that maybe needed side skiers before are now going out unassisted," Rice said.
For the first time ever, two adaptive skiers were able to ski on the boom alone.
Volunteers said it is an event that themselves and the participants look forward to each year.
"There are so many people that we've seen come in the years past and there are so many new participants here that have never waterskied," Washa continued. "Seeing their reaction when they are out on the water is just a proud moment."
The event is always looking for more volunteers.
Information on how to get involved or learn about The River City Ski Show times can be found on their Facebook page.