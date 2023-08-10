 Skip to main content
Adaptive Water Skiing Clinic creates memories to last a lifetime

Adaptive Water Ski Clinic5.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Thursday, more than 30 water skiers and 40 volunteers met at the La Crosse Airport Beach for an Adaptive Water Ski Clinic. 

The Adaptive Water Ski Clinic is held a couple of times each summer. It's a result of a collaboration between the River City Ski Show Team and the North American Squirrel Association (n.a.s.a.)

Adaptive Water Ski Clinic2.jpg

The clinic is meant to provide an opportunity for people of all abilities to get out on the water and try their hand at skiing. 

"We have adaptive water skiing for people that may not normally be able to get out and water ski. We're able to expose folks who might be physically challenged to an entirely new experience for them," River City Water Ski Show and   We have all of the equipment for them and we're able to do."

Adaptive Water Ski Clinic3.jpg

The goal behind these clinics is to give participants the time of their lives. 

"It's so much fun. It's hard to explain to someone else how much joy you see in these people's faces until you actually experience it," Adaptive Water Ski Clinic Coordinator Jody Lyon said. "We have typically 3-4 photographers here that help capture that for families. I just get very emotional sometimes afterward - just seeing the joy on people's faces afterward."

With several volunteers, participants were able to sit or stand as they ski across the water - some going solo or with volunteers to assist them. 

Adaptive Water Ski Clinic4.jpg

With an environment that fosters relationships, the Adaptive Water Ski Clinic creates memories to last a lifetime. 

"It's been great you just get the feeling of just the water, the wind blowing through your hair, it's just a great time," n.s.a. Co-Chair and ski clinic participant Todd Strittmater said. "My favorite thing is probably seeing all of the kids smile and see the parents - I've seen parents cry who see their kids out there water skiing. It's sad but it's great. Just to see kids having fun."

Adaptive Water Skiing.jpg

To learn more, click here. For information about volunteering, click here

Have a story idea? Let us know here

