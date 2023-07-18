ADRC, Drift Cycle expand bike accessibility for elder adults

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) has teamed up with Drift Cycle to bring a new bicycles to the Chad Erickson Memorial Park.
The new bike share program added ten new bikes and two trikes to the park, with the goal of increasing use among older adults and individuals with disabilities.
The Chad Erickson Memorial Park offers flat, paved trails with little elevation. The paved forest path is one mile in length and ends at the park's fishing pond. But, for those wanting a longer bike ride, the Chad Erickson Memorial Park trail connects to the one mile paved Bud Hendrickson Trail, a neighborhood route that has views of the bluffline.
The bikes are meant to offer additional opportunities for elder community members to stay active, and promote cycling.
"It helps people stay, or get active,” said Carissa Pagel-Smith, Manager of ADRC. “Getting on a bike has a lot of benefits: mobility, strength, balance, helps to prevent falls, it's really a great exercise and truly just staying active is what it's all about."
The new bikes and trikes can be found at 3601 Park Lane Dr. in La Crosse, and are available for anyone to use.
There is a small fee associated with the bike rental, $1 for every 30 minutes of use.
There is also an app cyclists will need to download in order to rent the bikes for an afternoon ride.
For those who may feel unsure about getting back on a bike, or are apprehensive about the app download and associated fees, ADRC and Drift Cycle are offering additional resources and assistance.
"We're happy to provide one on one assistance with people who are uncomfortable downloading the app, maybe don't have a phone, and we'll make sure people get free rides if they come here and try out the bikes,” said Jacob Sciammas, President of Drift Cycle. “We want to make sure that they get acquainted and enjoy it."
To learn more about the program or the app, Drift Cycle will be at the Chad Erickson Memorial park every Tuesday in August, at 10 a.m., to help answer questions and assist adults who would like to utilize the bikes.