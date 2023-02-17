Adult & Teen Challenge Center recieves boost in funding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Friday morning Gundersen Health System donated $25,000 to the Adult & Teen Challenge Center.
Adult & Teen Challenge helps assist women that are struggling with addiction.
Cassidy Yates, the Assistant to the Executive Director of the Adult & Teen Challenge, said the money will be used to fund general needs such as the building lease and programs.
She said that the programs help address the root cause of addiction to help change the lives of the women that they house.
"It changed my life personally. I came in here hollow and broken and an addict for 15 years and now I'm whole and I am content and I am happy," Yates said.
The organization runs fully off donations.
For questions about the organization they encourage those to reach out by calling 608-351-2828.