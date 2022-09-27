Advocacy group 'Opportunity Wisconsin' touts Infrastructure Law

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Opportunity Wisconsin representatives joined local elected officials at Riverside Park Tuesday to announce the distribution of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dollars to Wisconsin.
They say the state can expect $5.2 billion for highways and $225 million for bridges over 5 years. In addition, Wisconsin should see $592 million over five years to improve public transportation.
"I think we are at a point now where Wisconsin is looking at what we are going to receive and the possibilities we can do with these necessary dollars in our area," Rep. Jill Billings (D-95th Dist.) said.
The bill would include the elimination of lead service lines and pipes and mitigation efforts for dangerous PFAS chemical.
When we asked Rep. Billings about how the bill would impact taxpayers, a clear response was not given.
Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office suggest the law will add $256 billion to the nation's deficit over the next ten years.