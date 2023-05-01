Aerial sprayings for spongy moth scheduled for Crawford, La Crosse, Vernon counties

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Monday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.1 feet on 06/26/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Aerial sprayings for spongy moth scheduled for Crawford, La Crosse, Vernon counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Spongy Moth

MADISON (WKOW) — The weather will soon warm up, meaning it's time for spongy moth aerial spraying.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) plans to treat 10 areas in western Wisconsin beginning in mid to late May for spongy moth caterpillars.

Crawford and La Crosse counties are included in the treatment plan.

DATCP says residents can expect a small yellow plane flying low from as early as 5 a.m. until the early afternoon.

The planes will be spreading a naturally occurring soil bacteria (Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki) that kills the caterpillars. The agency said the bacteria isn't harmful to people, pets, bees or other animals. People with severe allergies may want to stay indoors during treatment periods.

spongy moth

“The spongy moth is well-established in the eastern two-thirds of Wisconsin, where it has become a periodic public nuisance and forest-damaging pest,” said Michael Falk, DATCP Forest Entomologist. “DATCP will use effective and environmentally-sound aerial treatment methods to slow its spread into the relatively uninfested western part of the state, thereby limiting its impacts.”

Vernon County along with the other two counties will also be treated with a mating disrupter that targets spongy moths in late June to mid-July.

Maps of treatment areas are available online.

