Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union opens a new branch at WSU

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona State University (WSU) celebrated the opening of the new Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) branch, Thursday afternoon.
The new branch is located in Kryzsko Commons Student Union, where it's available to anyone on campus.
The Affinity Plus branch offers a full-service ATM, including cash and check depositing.
Winona's branch manager, Jamie Baumann, said it's about working with people toward financial success.
"Affinity Plus is all about meeting people where they are - students particularly," Baumann said. "Some students come from a background where they maybe talked about budgeting, they talked about money in their families. Other students come to college and they have no idea how to use a debit card or how to set a budget or how do I pay my rent."
To help students with their financial concerns and questions, Affinity Plus employees will be on campus at the tech bar Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"How could we make their financial aid - make that last a little bit longer with setting up a budget on parameters of what to spend on and what not to spend on," Baumann said. "It's all about meeting students where they're at and where they're comfortable, so our casual lounge space does just that."
George Micalone, WSU's Student Union and Activities director, said having this service on camps will help students be better prepared for the future.
"Financial literacy and fiscal responsibility are really important things that college students need to know before they hit the real world," Micalone said. "We're really excited that we can do that more conveniently here on campus now. Affinity Plus is a great partner and we think they will be able to help with that service in their own way."
Affinity Plus has plans to expand its learning opportunities in the future to include short financial lessons.