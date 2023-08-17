African group brings awareness to human trafficking

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hosea’s Heart, a safe home for girls originally from Swaziland, Africa, has traveled to Wisconsin to bring awareness about abuse and human trafficking through performance.
The group, composed of girls who have been victims of human trafficking, or have been in danger of trafficking, share stories of trafficking victims through dance, vocals, poetry, and spoken word.
"So, they are performing, dancing around, telling their stories through dance about how they have received restoration, when they were trafficked or when they were in danger of being trafficked," said Ayanda Dlamini, a social worker for Hosea’s Heart.
They are currently touring Wisconsin presenting their show Scars: Up From the Ashes.
The presentations are free. The group is using the stage as a way to share their own personal trafficking stories and are urging Wisconsin residents to view a show near them.
"It's really important to see the show so that you can be aware that there is still human trafficking, because some people are trying to cover it up, and other people are scared to talk about it,” said Dlamini. “So, we are trying to show awareness."
The group is preparing for their next show at Aquinas High School, scheduled for Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m.
The group is also set to perform in Oshkosh on August 23, and Hartford on August 28.