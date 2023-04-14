 Skip to main content
After 30 years the Omni Center gets a brand makeover

  • Updated
  • 0
Omni Brand.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Friday afternoon, the new logo and branding was unveiled for the Onalaska Omni Center. 

The Omni Center's rebrand ties into the City of Onalaska's new logo, with similar hues of blue and the silhouette of the building. 

Omni Logo, It all happens here.jpg

Logo courtesy of the Omni Center 

The Omni Center manager Justin Swartling said after 30 years, it was time for an updated brand that will last for decades to come. 

"The old brand was never really a complete brand, it was more so just a logo that was put together when the building was created and built," Swartling said. "It was opened in the 90's, so it had an older look and feel. We really wanted to give it a new look and feel make it little bit more modern feeling."

Within the new brand is the slogan 'It All Happens Here.' Swartling said it's their way of reminding the public of the wide variety of events that the Omni Center hosts. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

