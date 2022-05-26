AG Kaul in La Crosse to launch Track-Kit testing

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul made a stop in La Crosse on Thursday to announce the launch of Track-Kit testing.
The Track-Kit is a statewide sexual assault kit tracking system. It allows survivors to follow the location of their test kit through the process.
"It helps empower those survivors," Kaul said. "They can check on the kit at a time of their choosing, not somebody notifying them."
The system runs with a bar code that can be used to check on a status. It also maintains a timeline of the kit history. It can be traced from medical facility to law enforcement agencies to the crime lab.
"Often times as a survivor you don't feel that control," says Captain Avrie Schott of the La Crosse Police Department. "It's having the control over the when or the where and this Track-Kit system is allowing them to be able to have some control again."