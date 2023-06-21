AG Kaul in La Crosse to support DOJ program

 Skip to main content
It's called "Speak Up, Speak Out". It is a Wisconsin Department of Justice program through the Office of School Safety or OSS.

It is a Wisconsin Department of Justice program through the Office of School Safety or OSS. 

The DOJ created the Office in 2018 as "a critical resource for students, teachers, school administrators, and educational communities across the state of Wisconsin implementing practices proven to prevent violence in schools."

In September 2020, the OSS created a program called, "Speak Up, Speak Out."  That program, according to a DOJ release, created "a 24/7 statewide confidential reporting system free to all Wisconsin schools."

"SUSO is a comprehensive, one-stop place to turn with important concerns, offering a Threat Reporting System, Threat Assessment Consultation, Critical Incident Response and General School Safety Guidance."

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is traveling to show support for the program and the Office of School Safety, which Kaul says the Committee on Joint Finance is not funding at the moment.

The attorney general says, "We've asked for about $2.2 million over the two year biennial budget.  That would allow us to maintain our current operation at the Office of School Safety including a 24/7 tip line that's received thousands of contacts, our critical incident response team, our critical incident response team, our threat assessment and the other services that our office has offered to schools around the state of Wisconsin."

La Crosse Schools Superintendent Aaron Engel, La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron and others appeared with Kaul to support the OSS and the "Speak Up, Speak Out" program.

Through a release, the DOJ says, in part, "more than 1,700 schools and law enforcement agencies received at least one tip from the program."

And, "between May 2022 and May 2023, 63 of the state's 72 counties received at least one tip."

