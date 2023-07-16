Aiding livestock in Summer heat

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (WXOW) - Warm temperatures have been abundant this Summer. We often try to keep our pets at home cool during prolonged periods of summertime heat, but we sometimes do not even think about livestock.
Some animals adapt to heat better than others, but each animal experiences heat stress differently than another according to Katie Drewitz, Minnesota Extension for Fillmore and Houston Counties.
This is especially important for livestock.
“Heat stress is very serious for all of our livestock. Whether it be poultry, swine, cattle, or horses all of them are affected by heat stress,” she said.
The conditions in which animals become stressed from the heat is quite different than the way heat affects humans.
“Typically it becomes moderate to severe around 80 degrees,” Drewitz said. “And that’s the temperature humidity index. That’s what it is outside and then you add that humidity in with it. As we all know in Minnesota it makes it feel much warmer. For cattle, it becomes severe at that 90 to 99 degrees and for poultry it’s a little lower at about 85 degrees.”
Solutions Drewitz provided for livestock that are out in the summertime heat included providing shade areas that have a good air flow. She expressed that trees in a pasture are very helpful to animals such as horses and cows.
Drewitz also said man made structures can be helpful for providing shade. Those can either be permanent or temporary.
Recognizing where your cooling source is in relation to your livestock can also help in relieving heat stressed livestock.
“If that fan is way up at the top of the building, that air flow isn’t getting to them and that goes for any of our livestock,” she said. “We want to make sure that it is at the height of the animal so that they are able to get that good air flow.”
Key things to look for in an animal that is struggling in the heat includes: sweating (except for pigs), lack of eating during the day, and panting and foaming at the mouth.
Drewitz said to not overwork your animals in the summertime heat and that providing the basics of a sufficient amount of clean water can go a long way for livestock in these conditions.