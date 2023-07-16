 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for particulates, which remains in effect until
midnight tonight.

This extended advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe,
Richland and Vernon.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue to
move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air quality index
(AQI) for particulates to remain in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to scattered areas
of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this
to occur across southwestern Wisconsin within the Mississippi River
Valley. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Aiding livestock in Summer heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Shade

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (WXOW) - Warm temperatures have been abundant this Summer. We often try to keep our pets at home cool during prolonged periods of summertime heat, but we sometimes do not even think about livestock.

goat pic 1

Some animals adapt to heat better than others, but each animal experiences heat stress differently than another according to Katie Drewitz, Minnesota Extension for Fillmore and Houston Counties.

This is especially important for livestock.

llama pic 1

“Heat stress is very serious for all of our livestock. Whether it be poultry, swine, cattle, or horses all of them are affected by heat stress,” she said.

The conditions in which animals become stressed from the heat is quite different than the way heat affects humans.

“Typically it becomes moderate to severe around 80 degrees,” Drewitz said. “And that’s the temperature humidity index. That’s what it is outside and then you add that humidity in with it. As we all know in Minnesota it makes it feel much warmer. For cattle, it becomes severe at that 90 to 99 degrees and for poultry it’s a little lower at about 85 degrees.”

CHICKEN PIC

Solutions Drewitz provided for livestock that are out in the summertime heat included providing shade areas that have a good air flow. She expressed that trees in a pasture are very helpful to animals such as horses and cows.

Drewitz also said man made structures can be helpful for providing shade. Those can either be permanent or temporary.

Recognizing where your cooling source is in relation to your livestock can also help in relieving heat stressed livestock.

“If that fan is way up at the top of the building, that air flow isn’t getting to them and that goes for any of our livestock,” she said. “We want to make sure that it is at the height of the animal so that they are able to get that good air flow.”

Key things to look for in an animal that is struggling in the heat includes: sweating (except for pigs), lack of eating during the day, and panting and foaming at the mouth.

Drewitz said to not overwork your animals in the summertime heat and that providing the basics of a sufficient amount of clean water can go a long way for livestock in these conditions.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you