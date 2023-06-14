 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect
until noon Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau,
La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor, and Trempealeau counties

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered
northwest Wisconsin and will move southeast today into
Thursday morning. We will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations
closely and adjust the air quality advisory area or timing
as needed.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality advisory issued as wildfire smoke moves across Wisconsin, SE Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Smoke from Canadian fires is pouring into the US and could linger for days

The Bald Mountain Wildfire burns in the Grande Prairie Forest Area in Alberta on Friday, May 12.

 Government of Alberta Fire Service/Canadian Press/AP

MADISON (WKOW) — Air quality alerts and advisories are in effect in Wisconsin and Minnesota because of more wildfire smoke. 

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until noon Thursday in Wisconsin. 

The Air Quality Alert in Minnesota is in effect until, 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The advisory mainly impacts north central and western Wisconsin. Counties in the state include La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Buffalo, and Jackson. 

Fillmore County in Minnesota is affected by the wildfire smoke. 

The Wisconsin DNR says smoke is currently over northwest Wisconsin and will move southeast until Thursday morning. With this movement, the agency may adjust the advisory area or timing. 

The wildfire smoke is impacting air quality and making it unhealthy for sensitive groups. The Wisconsin DNR recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion. 

