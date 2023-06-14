Air quality advisory issued as wildfire smoke moves across Wisconsin, SE Minnesota

MADISON (WKOW) — Air quality alerts and advisories are in effect in Wisconsin and Minnesota because of more wildfire smoke.
The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until noon Thursday in Wisconsin.
The Air Quality Alert in Minnesota is in effect until, 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
The advisory mainly impacts north central and western Wisconsin. Counties in the state include La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Buffalo, and Jackson.
Fillmore County in Minnesota is affected by the wildfire smoke.
The Wisconsin DNR says smoke is currently over northwest Wisconsin and will move southeast until Thursday morning. With this movement, the agency may adjust the advisory area or timing.
The wildfire smoke is impacting air quality and making it unhealthy for sensitive groups. The Wisconsin DNR recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion.