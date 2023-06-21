 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality alerts continue into late this week for WI and SE Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
weather photo-tree and sunshine.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) — Air quality alerts remain in effect in Wisconsin and Minnesota because of the continued wildfire smoke combined with ozone pollution.  

In Wisconsin, the Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 11 p.m. on Friday. 

The alert in Minnesota runs thorugh 9 p.m. on Thursday. 

The advisory impacts a large portion of Wisconsin including all of our area. Counties under the alert include La Crosse, Vernon, Jackson, Crawford, Monroe, Trempealeau and Buffalo.  

Houston, Winona, and Fillmore counties are three of the counties in Minnesota affected by the alert. 

In the alert issued Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin DNR said that: 

"The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR

SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the

UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with

lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who

are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or

consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all

others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion."

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said their alert, in part, "Ozone levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

The Wisconsin alert stated that "Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone production Wednesday through Friday." Minnesota's alert said it would end there on Thursday. 

Recommended for you