Air quality alerts continue into late this week for WI and SE Minnesota

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) — Air quality alerts remain in effect in Wisconsin and Minnesota because of the continued wildfire smoke combined with ozone pollution.
In Wisconsin, the Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 11 p.m. on Friday.
The alert in Minnesota runs thorugh 9 p.m. on Thursday.
The advisory impacts a large portion of Wisconsin including all of our area. Counties under the alert include La Crosse, Vernon, Jackson, Crawford, Monroe, Trempealeau and Buffalo.
Houston, Winona, and Fillmore counties are three of the counties in Minnesota affected by the alert.
In the alert issued Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin DNR said that:
"The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion."
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said their alert, in part, "Ozone levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
The Wisconsin alert stated that "Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone production Wednesday through Friday." Minnesota's alert said it would end there on Thursday.