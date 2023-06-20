Air quality alerts out for western WI and SE Minnesota

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) — Air quality alerts are in effect in Wisconsin and Minnesota because of continued wildfire smoke and ozone pollution.
The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 11 p.m. in Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota through 9 p.m. Thursday.
The advisory impacts north central, western, and southwestern Wisconsin. Counties in the state include La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Vernon, Crawford and Jackson.
Houston, Winona, and Fillmore counties in Minnesota are in the affected area.
In the alert, the Wisconsin DNR said that "Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said that those sensitive groups are affected also by ozone pollution. Ozone is most prevalent during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant.
Both agencies recommend anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion.