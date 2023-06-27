Air quality index reaches unhealthy zone

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin DNR issued an air quality advisory for the state of Wisconsin due to smoke form the Canadian wildfires returning to the region.

In the Driftless Region, the air quality index is in the unhealthy zone for most populations - including people with no underlying health conditions.

According to Gundersen Health System Pediatric Allergist and Immunologist Dr. Todd Mahr, people should limit their time outside, including physical activity and carry their rescue inhaler if they have respiratory problems.

"The everyday healthy person who might have good stamina, may find that they're feeling tighter. They're getting a cough that's annoying, they may feel like they have something there," Mahr said. "Whereas people with asthma, COPD or heart disease - they're going to actually have it be much worse. They're going to feel short of breath, they're going to feel like they can't catch their breath as well."

Dr. Mahr offered some advice to help people stay healthy during these advisories.

"The simple things are to keep the windows closed, use your air conditioning. Now is a good time to check your air conditioner - make sure it's working well, make sure you clean the outside of that," Mahr said. "Definitely not a time to be out having campfires and adding to what's already unhealthy air by putting yourself in an environment that's still unhealthy."

It's not just Wisconsin being impacted by the Canadian wildfire smoke, most of Minnesota is also under an alert. Southeast Minnesota is also reaching the unhealthy zone.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency stated that Tuesday marked the 23 air quality alert in Minnesota this year. It broke the record, which was set in 2021, with 21 alerts.