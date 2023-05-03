Alcohol compliance checks in order for area bars and stores

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One in five high school students have consumed alcohol according to figures released by the La Crosse County Health Department.
In an effort to prevent alcohol sales to area youth, the department has teamed up with the La Crosse Police Department and Alliance to HEAL to issue alcohol compliance checks to area bars and stores. The checks will happen over the next month or so.
The La Crosse Police Department will send in an 18 to 20-year-old volunteer to try and purchase alcohol.
La Crosse County Health Department Health Educator Jude Zabel said mental health challenges in today's youth may lead to using the substance to cope.
"But unfortunately what we hear from kids is they are using alcohol indifferently now," Zabel said. "It used to be kids would go and party but now they are using it to numb their feelings."
Bars or stores that are caught selling to underage patrons will result in a fine for the clerk or bartender. A notice will also be sent to the license holder.