Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alcohol compliance checks in order for area bars and stores

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One in five high school students have consumed alcohol according to figures released by the La Crosse County Health Department.

In an effort to prevent alcohol sales to area youth, the department has teamed up with the La Crosse Police Department and Alliance to HEAL to issue alcohol compliance checks to area bars and stores. The checks will happen over the next month or so. 

Downtown

The La Crosse Police Department will send in an 18 to 20-year-old volunteer to try and purchase alcohol.

La Crosse County Health Department Health Educator Jude Zabel said mental health challenges in today's youth may lead to using the substance to cope.

"But unfortunately what we hear from kids is they are using alcohol indifferently now," Zabel said. "It used to be kids would go and party but now they are using it to numb their feelings."

Bars or stores that are caught selling to underage patrons will result in a fine for the clerk or bartender. A notice will also be sent to the license holder.

