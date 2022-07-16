All aboard for 2022 Rail Fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Isaac Majewski loves trains. His father, Matthew, jokes that Isaac's love started at the age of five when the family moved into a house not far from the action.
“We moved to Iowa when he was five. The first time our house was literally right across the street from the train tracks,” Matthew said. “This guy, at five years old, wore a hole in the back of the sofa watching the t rains go by. It’s been a love for him ever since then.”
Isaac and Matthew made the trip to La Crosse from Lansing, Iowa to join other train enthusiasts from around the Midwest at the annual Rail Fest held at the Copeland Park Pavilion Saturday.
Inside the exhibition space there were model trains making their way around the tracks. There were exhibits and demonstrations along with 200 vendors displaying a wide variety of railroad items.
There were railroad antiques and memorabilia, books about trains, photos, clothing and other merchandise.
Outside there were guided tours of the stem locomotive, caboose and grand crossing tower in Copeland Park.
The event, which is the premier summer railroad event in the Midwest, is a fund-raiser for the La Crosse Short Line Railroad Heritage Museum in Copeland Park.
Isaac Majewski said he got started in model railroads a few years ago and is now working to find just the right items he needs.
He said he didn’t find everything he needed but he added he didn’t expect he would.
All the same, he said, it was exciting to spend the day exploring and looking through the wide range of railroad memorabilia.
For his father, the day was a good chance to spend time with his son and to share the experience.