Allergy season is here; what you can do to combat symptoms

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
will continue to slowly fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/27/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Allergy season is here; what you can do to combat symptoms

  • Updated
  • 0
ALLERGY ASSOCIATES OF LA CROSSE 1.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Many people have allergies and are dealing with them now. 

In the Coulee Region, there was an early snow melt and the weather warmed up rather quickly. Experts say this caused allergies to surface as soil molds were uncovered and grass and trees started to pollenate and bloom. 

An Allergy Associates of La Crosse nurse practitioner Sarah Rudie said this allergy season has been a bit difficult for some patients. 

"Patients have had a little bit of a rough time with their symptoms starting," Rudie said. "That can range from itchy, watery eyes, itchy nose, scratchy throat, increased sneezing and sometimes an increase in their itchy skin."

Rudie said for those looking to enjoy the outdoors, to limit activities to the morning.

She added that people can combat allergy symptoms with antihistamines, rinsing your nose with a saline spray and over the counter or prescription nasal sprays. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you