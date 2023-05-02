Allergy season is here; what you can do to combat symptoms

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Many people have allergies and are dealing with them now.
In the Coulee Region, there was an early snow melt and the weather warmed up rather quickly. Experts say this caused allergies to surface as soil molds were uncovered and grass and trees started to pollenate and bloom.
An Allergy Associates of La Crosse nurse practitioner Sarah Rudie said this allergy season has been a bit difficult for some patients.
"Patients have had a little bit of a rough time with their symptoms starting," Rudie said. "That can range from itchy, watery eyes, itchy nose, scratchy throat, increased sneezing and sometimes an increase in their itchy skin."
Rudie said for those looking to enjoy the outdoors, to limit activities to the morning.
She added that people can combat allergy symptoms with antihistamines, rinsing your nose with a saline spray and over the counter or prescription nasal sprays.