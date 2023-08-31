Alliance to Heal holds proclamation with City of La Crosse and La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - August 31 is Overdose Awareness Day.
Alliance to Heal held a proclamation in collaboration with the City of La Crosse and La Crosse County Thursday morning.
The proclamation saw a good crowd gather outside of City Hall with people who have experienced an overdose or calling in an overdose.
Laura Runchey, Health Educator for La Crosse County, said the day was about recognizing overdose awareness.
"We really wanted to bring our community together and just kind of have the awareness,” she said. “And to make the people in our community know that this is a real issue and that we can hopefully make it better."
Adding to the recognition was Recovery Navigator Jennifer Sobkowiak. She said recognition of this in the community is important.
"We really wanted to bring our community together and just kind of have the awareness,” Sobkowiak said. “And to make the people in our community know that this is a real issue and that we can hopefully make it better."
Alliance to Heal has held other events throughout August for overdose awareness. People in the Coulee Region continue to join in a global movement toward understanding, compassion and change when it comes to overdoses.