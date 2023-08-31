 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Friday...

The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in
the 80s, southerly winds and dry fuels will result in elevated
fire weather conditions for Friday across parts of southwest and
central Wisconsin. Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to
around 25 to 30 percent with winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to 25
mph. Please exercise caution with any fires and heed any local
burn bans.

Alliance to Heal holds proclamation with City of La Crosse and La Crosse County

  • Updated
  • 0
REYNOLDS PROCLAMATION

August 31st is Overdose Awareness Day. Alliance to Heal lead a proclamation in collaboration with the City of La Crosse and La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - August 31 is Overdose Awareness Day.

Alliance to Heal held a proclamation in collaboration with the City of La Crosse and La Crosse County Thursday morning.

The proclamation saw a good crowd gather outside of City Hall with people who have experienced an overdose or calling in an overdose.

Laura Runchey, Health Educator for La Crosse County, said the day was about recognizing overdose awareness.

"We really wanted to bring our community together and just kind of have the awareness,” she said. “And to make the people in our community know that this is a real issue and that we can hopefully make it better."

Adding to the recognition was Recovery Navigator Jennifer Sobkowiak. She said recognition of this in the community is important.

"We really wanted to bring our community together and just kind of have the awareness,” Sobkowiak said. “And to make the people in our community know that this is a real issue and that we can hopefully make it better."

Alliance to Heal has held other events throughout August for overdose awareness. People in the Coulee Region continue to join in a global movement toward understanding, compassion and change when it comes to overdoses.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you