Almost the peak for viewing fall colors in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Seasonal changes are bringing vibrant colors to the Coulee Region, which many people travel to see.
Travel Wisconsin's fall color report has Wisconsin almost at its peak for viewing fall colors; the La Crosse area is about 75% to its peak.
What many people don't know, is that leaves changing color is the tree's way of preparing for winter.
"One of the ways they do that is of course by shedding leaves but before they do that the trees want to try to recapture some of the nutrients and sugars that are being stored in the leaf," UW-La Crosse assistant professor of Biology Adam Schneider said. "That's causing different chemical changes in the leaves that are responsible for the yellows, red and all sorts of brilliant colors that we're all enjoying at this time of year."
Many people travel every year to the upper Midwest to see those vibrant colors like Kirsten Barry, who is road-tripping up the Mississippi River from Northern Illinois to take in the beauty of the Coulee Region.
"We really love the river and the bluffs and just this whole Driftless area," Barry said. "It's just really interesting to us always. I love those bright oranges. I grew up in Wyoming so the oranges and the yellows remind me so much of the aspen growth - when you get that light and that color going through there. That's what I really - that's what draws me in."
Many states have online trackers, for people to track the peak times to see the fall colors.
"This year is actually pretty typical," Schneider said. "These first couple of weeks of October, maybe peaking in the second or third week of October is quite typical around here."
When leaves change color and the vibrancy of them is determined by the amount of rain the area has gotten and when the temperature drops.
Schneider added that he hopes people will take the time and slow down while observing the outdoors, to really appreciate it.
To view the Minnesota fall color tracker, click here.