Al's Musky Challenge angling for a better tomorrow

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Downtown Rotary began their 5th annual Al’s Musky Challenge this week.
Al Louis, a member of the Rotary Club, is once again accepting pledges from individuals and groups before heading out on a nearly four-month musky fishing expedition, for a cause he said is well worth the trip.
"We do it for the youth in the community,” said Louis. “Today's kids are tomorrow's leaders, and Rotary really supports the youth of the Coulee Region. We want to continue to support them, this is just an idea of a way to do it, a way to raise funds."
This year, Louis and the team are casting an even wider net of nonprofits to receive the funding, including Black Student Leaders at Hope Restores, The Good Fight Community Center, and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.
The funds will be distributed to area organizations that play a vital role in improving the lives of children.
"We got all these good groups we're going to support in the community,” said Louis. “They do a wonderful job. All these groups support the kids in this region. We're so lucky.”
The event aims to support the youth of the Coulee Region, but Louis also enjoys the thrill of fishing, as in the last five years he has caught a total of 77 muskies during the challenge. The longest fish he has ever caught was 54.25 inches long; and the biggest fish he has ever caught was 53.5 inches in length with a width of 27.5 inches, and just three pounds short of the state record.
“I'm having fun too,” said Louis. “I get to fish while raising money. What's better than that?"
Louis has already begun his fishing journey and caught two muskies in the process. The challenge runs from June 6 to October 6.
Louis said that, by the end of the challenge, if he has caught a fish over 50 pounds, or over 55 inches in length, or if a donor gives $25,000 or more, he will shave his head. He hopes to shave the logos of the organization onto his head.
To learn more about Al’s Musky Challenge, or for more information about how to make a pledge, click here.