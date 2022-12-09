Alternate side parking rules in effect as La Crosse declares snow emergency

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Alternate side parking rules are now in effect as the City of La Crosse declares a snow emergency.
For the next 48 hours, what this means is that vehicles need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and on the even side on even-numbered days.
The city said in a release that based on the ordinance, enforcement and ticketing won't begin until midnight and run until 6 p.m. the following day. Drivers then have six hours to move vehicles to the opposite side of the street before midnight and the start of another enforcement day.
Failure to repark a vehicle may result in having it towed according to the city.
The first ticket issued by the city on a vehicle won't have any fine attached to it within a calendar year. Second and subsequent violations within a calendar year bring a $15 fine. If not paid within ten days, it goes up to $30. If not paid after 60 days, the fine doubles to $60.
The city is offering a free text alerts system to notify people when there is a snow emergency. You can sign up by clicking here.
Residents can also get information on the alerts by email. Sign up here.
The city is also alerting residents of the snow emergency on the city's website, their social media page, and the social media pages of the La Crosse Street Department and City of La Crosse Police Department.
Local media including WXOW will notify people when there is an alert from the city.