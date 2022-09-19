Alternative Baseball team to play game in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Real baseball for all. That's the mission behind Alternative Baseball, a nationwide group that offers MLB style gameplay to teens and adults with autism or differing abilities.
Thanks to a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, Rochester's team, the Med City Moonshots, will play an open exhibition game Saturday at the Viterbo baseball field off Highway 16 to showcase not only what the league is all about, but also the talent of their players.
The Moonshots manager said the ultimate goal is to get a team going here in the Coulee Region.
"Going through that process of being a manager...I have all the tools and the pieces that are put together for someone who would want to do that," said Jeremy Delaney. "They just have to have that desire and love to be able to work with folks with disabilities."
The game on Saturday, Sept. 24 starts at 12 noon. It's at the Viterbo Athletic Complex on Highway 16 in La Crosse. Delaney said folks are not only welcome to come check out the Moonshots but also run the bases and play a bit with the team while learning more about the Alternative Baseball experience.