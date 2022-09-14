Although rained out, you can still help support Steppin' Out In Pink

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite the weather forcing the cancellation of this year's Steppin' Out In Pink event, there are still ways you can help support the cause.
Gundersen Health System and the Gundersen Medical Foundation shared several ways people can contribute.
The first is through a donation, either online at steppinoutinpink.org or by mail to: 1900 South Ave., Mailstop: FDN-001, La Crosse, WI, 54601.
T-shirts from the event are also available. The cost is $25. They can be picked up at the Gundersen Medical Foundation office at 201 Third St. N. Monday-Friday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Click here for shipping information if you aren't able to pick a t-shirt up.
Several vendors have specific Steppin' Out In Pink items they are selling with part of the proceeds going to support the event. Click here for more information.
For questions or information about donating, you can call (608) 775-6634 or email steppinoutinpink@gundersenhealth.org.