Altoona man convicted of sex crimes in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A jury takes two hours to convict an Altoona man of eight charges related to child sex crimes.
On Friday, Eric L. Wirth, 44, after a three day trial, was convicted on charges including sexual exploitation of a child, repeated child sexual assault, and sex with a child age 16 or older.
According to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, Wirth engaged in his conduct between May 2017 and July 2021.
The charges against Wirth were filed in September 2021.
“We are grateful for the attention the jury paid to this serious matter. This case involved multiple perverse actions by the defendant. We know that having to listen to evidence of these perverse acts can be very difficult on jurors. The jurors in this matter paid close attention to these difficult facts and rendered just and true verdicts on these charges,” said Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.
The DA's office said that several other charges were dismissed without prejudice which means they can be filed in another jurisdiction. New information was discovered that the proper venue for potential prosecution of those charges was outside of Monroe County.
After the jury's verdict, Judge Todd Ziegler revoked Wirth's bond and remanded him into custody. He'll be held until his sentencing which is scheduled for January 5.