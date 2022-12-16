Altra Federal Credit Union presents Best Life Community Awards

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Altra Federal Credit Union is connecting with nonprofit organizations for the second annual Best Life Community Awards (BLCA).
Over 300 Altra members nominated more than 30 organizations for the BLCA.
This year, 20 organizations were awarded checks, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.
The credit union looked for organizations that make a positive impact within the community.
"The credit union was founded on the principal of people helping people," Altra Federal Credit Union Community Relations Manager Shawn Hausser said. "We feel that helping individuals and organizations become stronger makes the community stronger as a whole."
One of those organizations, La Crosse Citizen Advocacy, received a check for $5,000. They work with people with developmental disabilities, to be a mentor, friend and advocate.
One of their volunteers, Colleen Lampman, said it was quite a shock.
"It was kind of validating, that people believe in us which means they believe in people with disabilities."
The organization to take home the largest check was chosen by popular vote through online voting.
Evergreen Elementary PTO in Holmen won the $10,000 check.
