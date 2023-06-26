Altra Foundation holds inaugural Golf Tournament

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Altra Foundation held its inaugural Golf Tournament at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek.
Golfers took to the links to help raise money for the Altra Foundation which helps fund scholarships for students, grants for teachers, and additional financial education platforms for schools.
To date, they've awarded 249 student scholarships for a total of $193,000.
Plenty came out to the course to support the efforts.
"We have 128 golfers, so very full out and the green today and so far everyone seems to be enjoying themselves." said Danielle Anderson, Scholarship Coordinator for the Altra Foundation.
