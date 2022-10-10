Altra "Gives Back Day" delivers

HOLMEN, Wis. - (WXOW) - The 5th annual Altra Give Back Day had volunteers helping clean and organize the Skogen Boys and Girls Club in Holmen.
Employees took to the facility cleaning windows, vacuuming and organizing numerous art supplies.
"This is a chance for all of the employees to go out into the community that we serve," said Tiffany La Liberte. "I think it feels great because this the community where I live."
The day of volunteer service also served as a bonding experience for Altra staff.
"Just cleaning, organizing with other co-workers that we don't typically see on a regular basis," said Brenda Fisher.
It was also an opportunity to show just what the club has to offer.
"We serve kindergartners through 12th grade with our Boys and Girls Club after school programs," said Brett Gullicksrud, BGC Director.
Ultimately, it's a positive interaction and connection for Altra volunteers and the communities they serve.
"Service is a visualization of love," La Liberte said. "so it's a way to give love and show love to our communities."